2024: AFN rolls out AFIA, plans for food influencers, other stakeholders

African Food Network has rolled out plans for 2024 which includes African Food Influencers Awards (AFIA) which was created to acknowledge the contribution of individuals and brands in the food industry putting the continent on the map with their culinary expertise, and love for our food to be appreciated by all races.

According to the organizsers the maiden edition will take place in Lagos, the proposed date is in November. Venue is still yet to be unveiled.

The event would have the red carpet, Tasting Experience, Light music and Networking session with different partners like African Tourism Board, Culinary Arts Practitioners Association, South African Culinary Association, etc.

The awards category will include; Chef of the year, Restaurant of Distinction, Culinary Rising Star, Special Recognition Award, Most Promising Food Start Up, Food Brand of the year, Social Media Influencer of the year. Just to mention a few.

“With the partnership of CAPA, each category is being vetted and a voting process will be done for the public to make their choice from the list of potential winners. Different criteria’s will be used for each categories. Each individual in each category has what it takes to be on the list. AFIA aims to recognize everyone’s inputs in the industry; we see the effort being put in our dishes despite some road blocks. There’s so much impact the awards will have, which the obvious one is appreciating the names that we have in the industry, having them in one location to network and also for those who can’t be at the location can be present virtually. The awards will be an avenue for cross geographic impact, leading to a blend of our cuisines just like our music,” the release stated.