2023 Globe Soccer Award: Osimhen, Oshoala make final shortlist

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have made the men’s and women’s final shortlists for the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards.

Osimhen, who won the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year on Monday, is one of the 11 players vying for the Men’s title.

The following players are also on the shortlist: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid), and Kylian Mbappe (PSG).

If Osimhen wins, he would become the first African player to win the Best Men’s Player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Meanwhile, Oshoala, who bagged her sixth Africa’s Women Player of the Year award, was shortlisted alongside Aitana Bonmatí, Mary Earps, Fridolina Rolfo, Linda Caicedo, Amanda Ilestedt, Georgia Stanway, Olga Carmona, Sam Kerr and Debinha for the Women’s award.

The awards gala will hold at five-star Atlantis, The Palm, on January 19, 2024 in Dubai.

Vanguard News