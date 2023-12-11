2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen lands in Morocco, set to make history [Video}

Ahead of the CAF Awards 2023, Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has arrived in Marrakech, Morocco, the venue of the ceremony.

Osimhen touched down in the gorgeous city on Monday afternoon via a private aircraft.

Along with PSG defender Achraf Hakimi and Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah, the 24-year-old is a nominee for Men’s Player of the Year.

[Video] 2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen lands in Morocco, set to make history



Osimhen is the front-runner to take home the prize after a standout 2022–2023 campaign with Napoli.

The Partenopei won the Scudetto for the first time in thirty-three years thanks to 26 goals from the striker.

Osimhen is attempting to become the first Nigerian to take home the honor since Nwankwo Kanu won the coveted award in 1999.

