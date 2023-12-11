2023 CAF Awards: Oshoala wins record sixth African Women’s player of the year 

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has won a record sixth African Women’s Player of the Year Award.

Oshoala, who plays club football for Barcelona, beat South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to the award.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Barcelona Femeni’s UEFA Women’s Champions League success last season.

The Barcelona Femeni star becomes the first woman to claim the award for a record sixth time.

Recall Oshoala was also a 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee.

