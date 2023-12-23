2023 AFCON: Super Eagles not among top three favourites

Africa’s biggest football tournament the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON begins in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024.

Originally billed for June and July, 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced in June 2022 that the tournament would be moved to early 2024, but it is still called the 2023 edition, reflecting its status as a biennial event. It was moved due to weather considerations as the finals had been due to take place at the height of the rainy season in Ivory Coast.

What factors determine a team’s status as a favourite? A team’s standing as a favourite at the AFCON can be affected by various factors. These include its current form as a team, the home team factor, the performance of individual players, and management.

This guide (below) presents the 2023 AFCON favourites to help players in making their predictions.

List of AFCON 2024 Favourites

Based on their current rankings and form, the following teams are considered AFCON favourites for the 2024 tournament:

Senegal

Senegal, the current champions and one of the strongest teams, will try to defend their title. Senegal is a frontrunner to win AFCON 2023 due to their previous success.

Senegal has a strong team led by Sadio Mane.

The roster features a healthy proportion of both young and seasoned players, with several members having previously competed in high-level competitions in Europe. Senegal is undeniably a side to keep an eye on for AFCON in 2024.

Egypt

Egypt is a legendary African Cup of Nations team with the most tournament trophies. Egypt has won the African Cup of Nations more times than any other nation. The Pharaohs have won the AFCON seven record times.

Their fans are among the most loyal, and they have a rich history in the game. They will compete strongly in 2024.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions are going into the 2023 AFCON as one of the top favourites to lift the trophy. Morocco currently ranked 13th in the world are the highest ranked team in the tournament and the team’s exploits at the Qatar 2022 World Cup cannot be easily forgotten. A repeat of what they achieved at the World Cup can win them the AFCON title.

Ivory Coast

As the host country, Ivory Coast was granted automatic advancement to the championship round. They have won the competition twice.

The Elephants won the AFCON, most recently in 2015. In 2024, they might win the competition.

Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the most successful teams in African Cup of Nations history, with three titles. In recent years, the national team has seen significant contributions from players like Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian team has all of the necessary components to emerge victorious from the African Cup of Nations. The Nigerian team are clear AFCON favourites for 2024.