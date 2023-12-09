2,000 Benue families, PLWD receive palliatives

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 2,000 families including Persons Living with Disabilities, PLWD, in Benue State have received bags of rice as palliative from President Bola Tinubu’s support groups, the South West Agenda (SWAGA 2023) in Alliance with North Central Agenda, NCA, 2023.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, weekend in Makurdi, the National Chairman of SWAGA, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye said it was a thank you gesture from the group to its members for supporting the aspiration of President Tinubu.

He said aside the palliative, the group was also in the state to get feedback from the people on their needs which would be transmitted to the President.

The said “I can assure you that President Tinubu means well for Nigerians and all his policies are meant to better the lot of Nigerians.

“He met the country in a very bad state and he is aware that Nigerians are suffering but in a very short time the suffering will be over. When our refineries start working the prices of petrol and others will drop, and we see the Naira appreciating and remaining stable and Nigerians will be happier for it.

“That is why we urge all Nigerians to be patient with this government because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda urged the people of North Central to always support the President saying “this President is the first in history to have special interest in the minorities from the North.”

The Benue State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange commended the group whose activities he said gave the APC edge in the last general elections in the state and other parts of the country adding that “you can be rest assured that our support for the Tinubu/Shettima and Governor Alia/Ode tickets remain unflinching and intact.”

The Commissioner said “we have received 1,000 bags of rice and another batch of 1,000 bags will be sent in for distribution to 2,000 SWAGA supporters and PLWD across the state. It is certainly a thing of joy for the beneficiaries to receive the food item considering that we are heading to the yuletide season.”

Also, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode who noted that it was the first time that a winner of the presidential election would come back to the state to thank the people, commended the group for extending the gesture to the people of the state assuring that Governor would no doubt support the group with more bags of rice for distribution in state.