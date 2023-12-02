2 policemen, 2 others killed as gunmen attack Chris Uba’s convoy in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Two policemen were among four people killed last night when gunmen attacked the convoy of the erstwhile Anambra State political godfather, Chief Chris Uba. The incident happened at Uga junction, which is Uba’s hometown.

The Anambra State Police command has confirmed that two policemen were killed, although he said the operatives were from the Enugu State command.

It was gathered that Uba’s convoy ran into the gunmen at Uga junction in Aguata Local Government Area, leading to a gun battle between them and the police.

According to a source, Uba was able to escape because his car was bulletproof. And it was during the shooting that four persons, including two policemen, were killed.

It was also learnt that the gunmen aimed to kidnap the politician, but did not succeed and it was not clear if the gunmen succeeded in kidnapping anybody in the convoy.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said: “The command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring state and killed two police personnel on 28th December 2023.

“The gang, which was disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission, were jolted on seeing two armed police officers approaching their direction.

“They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“Police-led Mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas celebrations, promptly responded to the scene.

“It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel.”

According to the PPRO, the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has urged the police not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State command, but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

He added: “The CP has condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain.

“He has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel.”

Meanwhile, apparently because of the attack on a fellow politician, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, also from Anambra State, has requested 16 soldiers, 20 policemen, and 12 DSS to secure him during this yuletide season.

The famous politician and businessman, Chief Ukachukwu applied for the heavy security to enable him go to his Osumenyi home town in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State to perform some functions in early January 2024

Ukachukwu, who recently married Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, in separate letters to heads of security agencies in the state, said he would need the security operatives because of insecurity in the area.

According to the letters he signed, Ukachukwu said he would need 16 soldiers, 20 police officers and 12 operatives from the Department of State Service, DSS, to perform the functions he had lined up in the state during the period.

In one of the letters addressed to the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Ukachukwu said: “I humbly write to request for 16 Army security personnel to provide security for me during my program /activities in Anambra State and beyond, scheduled to commence on January 6th to 10th of January 2024, respectively, taken cognizance of security challenges in my home town of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

“The activities are as follows: On the 6th is my arrival and inspection of my personal road project at Osumenyi; on the 7th, the dedication of our village Church which my family rehabilitated and funded; on the 8th of January I will be performing the traditional mandatory rites for my marriage with my wife in her home town at Akaokwa.

“9th will be the dedication of another Church we built. On the 10th, other activities I have in the East.

“I graciously hope my request will be given a favourable consideration and approval.”