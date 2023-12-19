19 political parties elect Dantalle, Olayokun as IPAC Chairman, Deputy

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a key development, Hon. Yusuf Dantalle of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) has been elected as the National Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Additionally, the Acting National Secretary of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon. Dipo Olayokun, was unanimously elected as the Deputy National Chairman.

The elections were held at the national headquarters of the Zenith Labour Party in Abuja on Monday night.

Representatives from 19 registered political parties took part, voting for their chosen candidates.

Dantalle won with 10 votes, beating the outgoing IPAC Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who received 8 votes.

Olayokun was chosen unopposed as the Deputy National Chairman after the disqualification of the Labour Party National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, who was absent from the candidate screening.

After the election results were announced, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party and Chairman of the IPAC Election Committee, urged the council members to forget past leadership disputes and work together for the betterment of the country.

In his acceptance speech, Dantalle apologized to anyone he may have upset during the election campaigns.

He then shared his vision for IPAC, focusing on inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Dantalle explained that he plans to establish a platform for constructive engagement and mutual understanding among different political views.

He made a commitment to build a united and thriving IPAC that contributes significantly to Nigeria’s democratic principles.

According to him, committees would be created to tackle specific issues and work with relevant stakeholders.

For the sustainability of IPAC, Dantalle said he will create a reliable funding model and establish procedures for leadership development and succession planning within IPAC.

His immediate plans include organizing a training retreat for council executives, establishing standing committees, revising the current code of conduct, creating a Board of Trustees, and registering IPAC with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

In the medium to long term, Dantalle said he would initiate a project to mark 25 years of continuous democracy in Nigeria, review partnerships with development agencies, secure a permanent National Secretariat for IPAC, intervene in national issues, and ensure that IPAC is established at the local government level.

Deputy Chairman Olayokun is expected to support Dantalle’s vision and play a key role in executing IPAC’s ambitious plans.

Their leadership will be vital in managing the Committee for the next year, especially as they work to resolve past leadership issues and promote the democratic process in Nigeria.