16 ladies jostle for Nigerian Carnival Queen in Otukpo

By Rita Okoye

Sixteen ladies representing various ethnic groups have emerged as finalists for the 2023 edition of the Nigerian Carnival Queen (NCQ), formerly known as Face of Idoma International.

The NCQ is a non-ethnic beauty pageant open to single ladies aged between 18 to 28.

Organized as part of the Idoma International Carnival, the beauty pageant aims to promote community, unity, growth, and empowerment among accomplished young women. The contestants are expected to take on leadership responsibilities, advocate for the girl child and her community, and contribute to promoting tourism as beauty queens and role models for the youth.



The unveiling of the queens on Monday was preceded by a meticulous selection process, involving screening and interviews, narrowing down the finalists from a pool of applicants.

The grand event is scheduled for December 26, 2023, in Otukpo, Benue State, marking the climax of the anual edition of the Idoma International Carnival.

The winner of the Nigerian Carnival Queen contest will be rewarded with a brand new car and other enticing prizes. Past queens of the competition include Esther Adapoyi, Joy Onazi, Precious Ogidi, Patience Abba, Mary Aebeh, Juliet Eya, Abba Mary, Chidinma Ruth Onumaegbu, and Ehi Jones.

Simultaneously, preparations are underway for the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Idoma International Carnival, recognized as the largest celebration north of the Niger.

Scheduled to unfold in Otukpo, Nigeria’s acclaimed Texas City, and the traditional headquarters of Idoma land, the carnival is set to take place from December 23 to 26, 2021.

Founded by Chief Edwin Ochai over a decade ago, the carnival celebrates and showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Idoma people while providing a platform for entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The theme for this year’s carnival, “Olonye K’acheolala” translates to “Sweet Things of Our People.”

Chief Edwin Ochai emphasized that the theme underscores a commitment to highlight the positive aspects of Idoma culture, emphasizing the values that have sustained the community through generations.