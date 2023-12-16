16 Days Activism: Dons rally to counter campus sexual abuse using IT

Morenike Taire

A group of national and international stakeholders led by the Team Lead, Gender, Environment and Women Development Research Group, GEWDRG, Professor Evelyn Edosomwan and other dons have moved for the deployment of Information Technology in the reporting of sexual violence within universities and other communities.



The seminar, held in the Edo state capital and tagged: Technology and Sexual Violence Reporting in Tertiary Institutions called for a leverage on a research carried out by the University of Benin in collaboration with Tetfund.

Edosomwan, also a former Director, Centre for Gender Studies at the university cites a multinational 2005 study which found that out of 10,000 respondents who were survivors of sexual violence, only 18.1% reported the incident. She named issues of confidentiality, fear of stigma and fear of reprisal attacks as main factors responsible for the low figures, stressing that these can be minimised through the use of mobile phones.

According to her, this will improve access to psychosocial and legal support by promoting anonymity while helping survivors to get justice.

Supporting her position, Chairperson, FIDA, Edo state, Oghogho Olumese said the role of FIDA is to provide advocacy and rarely prosecute, except in the case where a father molested his own 15 month old baby.

A don from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, School of Law, Dr Wan Rosalli added that the use of IT highlights the extent of the problem, saying stakeholders take things more seriously when aware.

“Enforcers don’t see the importance, leading to under prosecution. Secondary victimisation happens to those who physically report to the police. Perpetrators go scot free”.

Prof Frank Amadin, Director, Centre for Innovation and Development agrees that technology has become the backbone of information dissemination, decrying the trend of the uuse of Social Media platforms in the report of negative incidents.

“These apps are not structured nor attached to agencies. Tailored apps provide freedom for users, bridges gaps for immediate response. Social Media may not bring positive response “.

He enjoined government agencies to key in, as did Dr. Abiola Akiode, Executive Director, Women Advocacy, Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, who however cautioned that technological tools must adopt a student led approach.

“Apps can only be effective if led by students. It’s important to build trust and confidentiality in building strategies “.

Dr. Erebi Ndoni, also from Bradford agrees, citing a whistleblower project where the challenge was securing the trust of the students.

“We had to do a lot of sensitisation to ensure outcome is one that they were comfortable with. Once they buy into it, they will sensitive other students “.

Training staff on confidentiality and follow up are also good practices, according to her, to ensure consequences.

” Trust building is continuous because victims need assistance they won’t be victimised “.

Beyond trust, Amadin stresses that policies must be built around the deployment of Apps, saying already existing, foreign based Apps of similar use should not only be studied but the idea of building synergies must be explored.

Fielding questions from the diverse audience participants established that stalking, verbal and electronic abuse, oral copulation, anal penetration and the penetration of the anus or vagina with foreign objects are all forms of sexual violence.

Also in attendance were the Directors for Gender Studies institutes including Ese Esther Oriarewo of Edo State Polytechnic, Dr. Eme Imah of Akwa Ibom State University and others from Katsina, Yobe and Zamfara states.