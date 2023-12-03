155 customers receive Access Bank’s Rewards in Southeast

By Dennis Agbo

A female customer in Enugu, Ijeoma Salomi Madubueze has received one million reward, while 154 others in the south east also received different categories of financial rewards in Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Awoof Season 15 Draw that took place in Enugu, on Wednesday.

The draw which was held at the bank’s Okpara Avenue branch in Enugu, saw different customers win other cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N250,000. 50 winners won N5,000 each, 45 people won N10,000 each, 20 people won N15,000, 4 people won N50,000 each, while 1 person win N1 million.

Speaking during the draw, Regional Manager Access Bank Plc Enugu, Mr. Daniel Nzeka said that the scheme has over the years, been a cornerstone of the bank’s commitment to showing appreciation and giving back to its loyal customers.

He noted that the success of past seasons has been made possible by the unwavering support of the bank’s esteemed customers and the unparalleled dedication of the bank’s exceptional team.

“So far, we have rewarded a total of 26,000 customers with over N6.38 billion since the scheme was introduced,” he said. “The initiative has grown from strength to strength, achieving incredible milestones along the way,”.

To ensure transparency and accountability of the process, Team Leader, Customer Liability, Olarenwaju Adetula said that the bank enlisted the services of officers of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission who diligently monitored the exercise.

Adetula maintained that despite challenges and attempts by competitors to imitate the annual rewards scheme, DiamondXtra remains unrivalled in the industry.