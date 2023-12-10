10 millionaires, others emerge in FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 9



Four customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) became instant millionaires at the final draws of Millionaire Promo Season 9 held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. They each won N1 million during the grand finale draws supervised by Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) in Abuja, Lagos, Ondo, and Port Harcourt.

Season 9 of the millionaire promo, which ran from April to November, gifted 2,310 lucky customers of the Bank cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N1 million respectively. Of this, ten lucky customers were rewarded with N1 million each. A total of 14,780 customers also won various consolation prizes, bringing the total number of winners to 17,080.

The nationwide promo encouraged people to save for financial security, future planning, and investment opportunities, which will reduce their reliance on social assistance, helping them build a brighter future.

Affirming this, Thompson Akinnodi, a civil servant from Ondo State, said: “The FCMB Millionaire promo shows the bank keeps its promises.” He was happy that the winners were chosen openly. Thompson plans to use his money for his children’s education and Christmas celebrations. “Christmas is sorted for his family, thanks to God and FCMB!”

Onuoha Harol, a businessman from Port Harcourt, was pleasantly surprised, saying: “This N1 million is a fantastic Christmas gift!” He thanked FCMB and plans to invest it in his block industry and real estate business. He plans to employ more people and grow his business. Onuoha recommends banking with FCMB for success.

Mrs Omoye Oyakhire from Lagos, another N1 million winner, thanked FCMB and said: “I’m excited! I’ll use the money for poultry farming.” She said FCMB is the right Bank, and its Millionaire Promo is genuine”.

Tanimu Suleiman from Abuja, expressing his newfound belief in the promo, said: “I never believed in this until FCMB called me about winning N1 million.” He plans to invest in his business and encourages Nigerians to bank with FCMB for excellent customer service. “I am so happy. The money will be invested in my business. I encourage Nigerians to bank with FCMB. The Bank attends to customers’ needs very well.”

Shamsideen Fashola, FCMB’s Divisional Head for Personal Banking, expressed his pride in the programme’s impact: “We are happy to produce another set of millionaires in season 9 of the promo.

Since we commenced the promo in 2012, it has driven financial inclusion and promoted a savings culture in society, particularly in the unbanked segment. We have also used it to transform the lives of thousands of people nationwide. The draws took place nationwide, and winners emerged from every region. We thank all FCMB customers for their loyalty and congratulate all the winners. We will continue to reward our customers and deliver offerings that align with their personal and business aspirations. I advise the winners to make judicious use of their cash prizes.”

With winners ranging from drivers to entrepreneurs and police officers, Millionaire Promo Season 9 has proven that financial success is attainable for everyone. As FCMB continues to reward customers and promote economic well-being, it is clear that placing its customers first is central to the Bank’s mission.