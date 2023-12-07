‘07.03’ an adaptation of a true life story – Best Okoduwa

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning filmmaker Best Okoduwa, has revealed that his latest movie, ‘07.03 (7th of the 3rd)’, is an adaptation of a true life story, which its critical event happened on the 7th day of the 3rd month.

The prolific writer, producer cum director said he first adapted the story while doing his school work, which he has decided to re-adapt into a full length feature film.

The movie, which premieres in 2024 is an indigenous intense dramatic love story told in both a contemporary and traditional clime with Nigerian happenings.

According to Okoduwa, the story centres around a well-kept secret from several decades back; manifesting in the lives of a young and innocent couple. Written by UK-based writer Folasade Osibo, the family-centric intriguing love story with a huge touch of African voodoo and tradition features top actors in Nollywood like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Uche Montana, Tina Mba, Akin Lewis, Fred Amata, Mofe Duncan, Anthony Monjaro, Duke Elvis, and Agnes Obi amongst others.

The film was shot on locations in Lagos and Oyo states. The title reflects the depth of the story, as the critical events of the story happened on the seventh day of the third month.

Speaking about the cast, Okoduwa said: “The cast of 07.03 was intentionally and meticulously sourced due to the sensitivity of the story we intended to tell. The talent, skill, and emotions that Blossom Chukwujekwu and Uche Montana bring to the table are unrivaled. Their delivery on 07.03 is award-winning.”Okoduwa said the title of the film is a reflection of the depth of the story. “The film captures a simple story peculiar to African family and how several spiritual, mental and physical forces come together to threaten and disrupt their love, peace and harmony,” Okoduwa added.

On the challenges encountered, the celebrated director said, “The major challenge was the dynamics of the film budget. Pre-production and production were caught up in the fuel subsidy removal and dollar hike era, and that affected our budget significantly.”

He noted that the refreshing story of love and hope will bless viewers with these two virtues at the end of the showcase. He added that the film will be released in theatres nationwide and on streaming platforms in 2024.