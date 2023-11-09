Zinedine Zidane to Lionel Messi: ‘A pity we couldn’t play together’

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid legend, has told eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi , he wished they had played together.

Zizou expressed his wish when they sat down at a programme organised by Adidas.

Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane sat down for an extended conversation, with the Frenchman telling the Inter Miami star it’s a ‘pity’ they never lined up together.

Zidane took in a Miami game back in September. He was reunited with former Real Madrid teammate (and Miami co-owner) David Beckham.

However, the ex-Juventus and Madrid star never got the chance to play with Messi – something he apparently now regrets.

“It’s a pity that we couldn’t play together,” he said in the chat facilitated by Adidas. “This is the moment for me to pass you the ball.”

Zidane played for Los Blancos from 2001-06, while Messi debuted for Barcelona’s first team in 2004 and spent 17 years at the club.

The pair faced off in El Clasico in 2005.

Reunion

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is reportedly set for an emotional reunion with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in February.

The Inter Miami star began his illustrious career with his hometown club in Rosario, Argentina. He was just six years old and dominated with the club’s remarkable youth team.

Messi was then recruited by Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He has gone on to have a remarkable career – which was honored with an eighth Ballon d’Or last week.

Now he is set to come up against his boyhood club in a pre-season friendly with Inter Miami in mid-February, 2024.