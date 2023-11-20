Zik Leadership awards: Onaiwu hails Obaseki for his developmental strides in Edo

Over the weekend, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was honored with the prestigious Zik Leadership Awards, recognizing his exceptional leadership and outstanding achievements in governance.

As a pioneering Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum and a frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Edo State, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on this well-deserved accolade. His remarkable contributions and enduring legacy in Edo State have placed him at the forefront of exemplary leadership in Nigeria.

Transformative Governance

Under the leadership of Governor Obaseki, Edo State has witnessed a transformative era marked by tangible progress in various sectors. His visionary policies and strategic approach towards sustainable development have ushered in unprecedented growth and prosperity. From the Ossiomo Power Plant to the Edo State Traffic Management Agency, Governor Obaseki’s administration has prioritized infrastructural development, leading to improved connectivity and enhanced socio-economic opportunities for citizens.

Education and Human Capital Development

One of the key focus areas of Governor Obaseki’s administration has been the revitalization of the education sector. Through initiatives such as the Edo BEST program, which seeks to promote digital learning and enhance the quality of education, Governor Obaseki has demonstrated his commitment to equipping the youth with the necessary skills for the future. By investing in human capital development, he has positioned Edo State as a hub for intellectual and technological advancements.

Earl Onaiwu says the Zik Leadership Awards, it serves as a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and his unwavering commitment to the development of Edo State. Through his visionary policies and transformative initiatives, Governor Obaseki has charted a path of progress and prosperity for the state. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders and set a benchmark for exemplary governance.

“As a pioneer in the PDP Governors Forum and a frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Edo State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on this remarkable achievement. May his leadership continue to bring about positive change and sustainable development for the people of Edo State.”