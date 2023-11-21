Zamfara people bestowed their trust in my administration – Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has restated that the people bestowed their trust in his administration.



The Governor who returned on Monday from an official foreign trip was greeted by an unprecedented crowd of supporters in an electrifying atmosphere upon his arrival in Gusau, the state capital.



The Governor was in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, alongside with other six governors from the Northwest where they held a meeting with officials of the African Development Bank.

A statement on Tuesday by the the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the massive crowd that received the Governor was a testament to the high level of trust in his administration.

According to him, Governor Lawal’s government garnered immense support from the people of Zamfara, who displayed their affection as a show of solidarity.

He said: “while returning to Zamfara from an official trip in Abidjan, Governor Dauda Lawal was received by an unprecedented crowd of people.

“Governor Lawal’s convoy was welcomed by a massive crowd from the Tsafe Local Government area to Gusau, the state capital.

“In his remarks at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Lawal reiterated that the people of Zamfara have placed their trust in his leadership.

“He vowed to work tirelessly to honour that confidence.

“We are not afraid of a re-run. The people of Zamfara have entrusted us with their votes.

“We are prepared and optimistic even if the election occurs tomorrow, we are ready to go to Maradun Local Government Area.

“We are fully committed to our rescue mission, and no obstacle can impede our determination and focus.”