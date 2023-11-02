Zamfara in a season of a post-election loss disorder

By YUSUF KABIRU

It was an All Progressives Congress, APC, spokesperson whose name I can’t mention here that accused an opposition element of still smarting from the agonising emotions of losing an election. What this rather cheeky spokesperson didn’t reveal is that the agony is even more severe when an incumbent governor loses his re-election bid. The case of the APC in Zamfara State and its 2023 governorship standard bearer in the last election amounts to a chronic case of post-election loss disorder, PELD.

The symptoms of post-election loss disorder include incoherent political ramblings passed off as active opposition and the peddling of lies as currency and wishful thinking as reality. Institutions and individuals struggling with post-election loss disorder are always on the prowl or lurking in the dark alley of their imaginations to concoct vicious falsehoods and attempt to brazenly pass them off as facts. They understand the reverse psychology of standing facts on their heads in desperate bids to unseat the real facts, even those that are already public knowledge.

Thankfully, the people of Zamfara who saw through the veil of deception and castle of lies that’s the APC before and during the election have refused to let their guards down. The people of Zamfara understand that with APC, it’s like keeping lion as a pet. It’s always a matter of time before you become its meal. No wonder the party and its prime movers were humiliated and defeated in 2023.

And this is quite sad considering the fact that the people of Zamfara have been very generous to APC, despite their long years of glaring failure, until the party hit the self-destruct button by fronting Bello Matawalle who, even by APC’s standards, lacks the attribute of a leader. It beats the imagination that such a person who governed mostly by buck-shifting and blame-peddling and inertia, a reason why Zamfara easily became the nest of banditry, still have the temerity to keep pontificating about his chosen replacement – Dauda Lawal Dare, a man endorsed by the good people of Zamfara to lead them well during this democratic dispensation. Unfortunately, every time Governor Dauda makes a right move, the APC apologists will dust their drum of failure and start playing their customary discordant tones via one badly intentioned and bizarrely conceptualised press release after another.

Such has been the extent of their folly and fear. For this, I only feel pity for them. I mean, except for the extremely patriotic, it is akin to driving a hot iron through one’s heart to see others succeeding where they failed so fantastically.

I believe this to be the only logical explanation why the APC and its failed governorship candidate in the last election continue to obsess over a role they had for such a long time but did nothing with it, or more correctly, didn’t know what to do with it. Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise to many when the APC in Zamfara State took out its slate recently to write what will go down as a desperate attempt to unseat the truth about the financial indiscretions of erstwhile governor Matawalle with respect to the phantom Gusau Cargo Airport, facts which are public knowledge.

In that badly and perhaps hurriedly authored rebuttal, the APC claimed the Gusau Cargo Airport contract was financed using contract financing, a term not known to project financing. Perhaps, as suggested in the return fire by Dauda Lawal Dare’s spokesperson, Matawalle may well have meant Contract Financing Facility, CFF. If this be the case, then the explanation that it is known as the ‘Contract Financing Facility’ which happens between banks and contractors and does not involve the government at all raises more questions about just how the entire deal was executed.

Furthermore, the revelation that Matawalle unilaterally and without recourse to laid down procurement procedures ordered the release of funds from the joint local government accounts to a contractor purportedly financed via a CFF arrangement leave the people of Zamfara wondering the extent of the poor financial decisions that were taken during the former governor’s time in office.

As Afro beat music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti of blessed memory once declared: “…Make you carry me go any court, I go open book for am”. Indeed, APC and Matawalle dragged Governor Dare to the court of public opinion and he has opened the books on them. Clearly, the APC in Zamfara do not know that the new sheriff in town does not consider every silence to be golden. And with trigger-happy peddlers of obnoxious lies prowling the streets and misusing their media privileges, it is my guarded view that returning their tepid and spent up fire with a superior barrage of facts is the way to go.

As it happened, Governor Dare is an accomplished banker who is conversant with every technicality within the system. The APC should have considered this one fact before firing that shot in the dark. If ever APC and Matawalle will care to know, the imperviousness of Dare to their churlish shenanigans should be enough to push them towards an epiphany. Whatever they end up doing, APC and Matawalle must desist from attempting to muddle facts with fiction. The people of Zamfara have seen through this camouflage. So, no one is interested in their desperate macabre dance.

It’s on record that the duo of Matawalle and his predecessor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, have ruled the state for 12 years cumulatively; but sadly without doing anything to either tame the prevailing insecurity or improve the economy. At a time when the former was in the PDP, he accused the latter of financial recklessness and complexity in the management of the state’s security. It’s therefore laughable and hypocritical for anyone of them, their cronies and their media attack dogs to think of criticizing Dauda for not doing in five months what they couldn’t do in 12 years.