Zamfara: Arewa Group welcomes A’Court’s ruling against Lawal’s victory

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The recent decision by the Appeal Court to nullify the election of Dauda Lawal as the Governor of Zamfara State and order a rerun of the governorship election has been hailed as a welcome development by the Northern Democratic Development Alliance, NDDA.

NDDA, through its spokesman Comrade Danjuma Sani, has expressed its satisfaction with the Appeal Court’s ruling, stating that it is a vindication of the claims made by Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the former governor of the State.

The group said, “Matawalle, who is now serving as the Minister of State Defense, had challenged the declaration of Dauda Lawal as the winner of the governorship election held in March as erroneous and misplaced.

“NDDA’s support for the court’s decision is based on the belief that the electoral process should be fair, transparent, and free from any form of manipulation or irregularities. The nullification of Lawal’s election and the subsequent order for a rerun is seen as a step towards upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that the will of the people is accurately reflected in the electoral outcomes”.

They noted that the endorsement of the court’s ruling highlights the importance of accountability and the need to address any discrepancies or malpractices that may have occurred during the election process.

“By acknowledging the flaws in the initial declaration of Lawal as the winner, the Court is sending a strong message that no individual or political party should be allowed to subvert the democratic process for personal gain.

“The ruling also underscores the significance of credibility and public trust in the electoral system. The court’s decision to order a rerun not only rectifies the errors made in the previous election but also restores faith in the democratic process.

“It demonstrates that the judiciary is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails, even in politically sensitive cases.

“Moreover, the Appeal Court’s ruling also serves as a reminder that no one is above the law. Regardless of one’s political affiliation or position of power, the principles of fairness and justice must be upheld.

“This decision sends a strong message to politicians and political parties that they will be held accountable for any wrongdoing or manipulation during elections,” the Group said.