Zamfara: Appeal Court verdict temporary setback, says Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Governor Dauda Lawal has described the Court of Appeal’s verdict as a temporary setback.

“I want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm,”Lawal said in a press statement on Friday, adding that, “our legal team is thoroughly reviewing the verdict and we will follow through with the necessary actions to achieve a just outcome.”

According to the statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, “on Thursday, a three-judge appellate court panel declared the Zamfara State governorship election inconclusive.

“The court ordered a rerun in three Local Government Areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum.

“Governor Lawal was elected due to dissatisfaction with the status quo in Zamfara State.



“The outcome of the governorship election on March 18 accurately represented the people’s yearning for a shift towards positive development and progress.



“The ruling by the Appeal Court on Thursday is a temporary setback. “However, I remain optimistic that the collective decision of the people will ultimately prevail.



“We will emerge victorious as our unwavering determination and steadfast commitment leave no room for doubt or fear.



“We faced numerous challenges on the road to victory in the last election. “But let me assure our people that we are fully committed to going to great lengths to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.”