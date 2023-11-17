Zamfara: A’Court’s ruling, victory for popular will — Arewa Group

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Zamfara Democracy Advocacy and Action, ZDAA, has hailed the decision by the Appeal Court to sack Dauda Lawal as the Governor of Zamfara State describing it as a victory for the popular will.

The Chairman of ZDAA, Mahmood Lawal Gusau, in a statement, while reacting to the judgment, commended the judges for addressing the concerns regarding the election held in the state and declared that the court’s decision has restored the integrity of the judiciary and regained the trust and confidence of the people in the nation’s justice system.

“This reaction is to welcome and stress that the Appeal Court’s decision in Zamfara is indeed a victory for the popular will, as it upholds the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability in the electoral process,” the Group said.

According to ZDAA, the judgment by the Appeal Court declaring the election held in three local government areas – Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukkuyum of Zamfara State as inconclusive and ordering a rerun is a clear indication that the court has taken into account the public concerns raised by the Appellant, former governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and other stakeholders.

“The fact that elections were not held in these three local government areas of the state raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of the electoral process. By acknowledging these concerns and ordering a rerun, the court has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that the popular will of the people is respected and upheld.

“Secondly, the decision of the Appeal Court in Zamfara is a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the judiciary. In recent times, there have been widespread allegations of corruption and bias within the judiciary, which have eroded public trust and confidence in the justice system.

“However, by delivering the Zamfara judgment that is fair, impartial, and based on the merits of the case, the court has shown that it is capable of upholding the principles of justice and acting as a check on the excesses of the executive and legislative branches of government.

“This decision will go a long way in rebuilding public trust in the judiciary and reaffirming its role as the guardian of the rule of law,” the Group said.

Furthermore, ZDAA said the court’s decision in Zamfara is a victory for the popular will because it sends a strong message that attempts to subvert the electoral process will not be tolerated.