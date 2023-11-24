Yuletide: FRSC cautions passengers against night travels

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has cautioned passengers against embarking on night journeys during festivities due to its negative consequences.

Mr Ibrahim Maiyaki-Bazama, FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Katsina.

“People have freedom of movement, but we, as the road safety corps, have the mandate to take measures that will help to minimise road crashes.

“Part of such measures is that we encourage people to stop or minimise night travel.

“This is because when a motorist is driving at night, he cannot see beyond the reach of the vehicle’s light.

“In case of an accident, sometimes helpers are not readily available, or it takes time to get those who will assist,” he said.

Maiyaki-Bazama further said that the command has standby rescue teams ready for operation in case of any eventuality.

He said that the teams were at the five units under the command located at Funtua, Daura, Koza, Malumfashi, and Kankia.

The Sector Commander further urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, pointing out that “it is only the living that celebrates.”

He said that the command was committed to reducing road crashes to the barest minimum.

Maiyaki-Bazama said that the need to reduce road crashes prompted the command to engage stakeholders on road safety in the state. (NAN)