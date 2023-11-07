Yuletide: Air Peace increases flight frequencies to meet demand

By Prince Okafor

West and Central Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, Tuesday, disclosed the addition of more flight frequencies to meet up with demands ahead of yuletide.

The airline’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

He stated that more flight schedules would be uploaded on the Air Peace website in a few days and travellers should not panic as the airline would make more flights available to accommodate everyone who wishes to travel, especially to South South and South East destinations.

According to Olisa, additional flight schedules from December 15 will be live on the booking platforms in the next coming days and the flying public will be able to book for their Yuletide trips

He said: “More aircraft are returning from maintenance checks abroad, which will also support in meeting the increased travel demand of the festive period.

“Additional aircraft would be deployed to the destinations currently underserved to ensure that the airline meets the travel demand of the flying public. We have

perfected operational plans to effectively service all our routes during the Christmas season.

“The Yuletide period is characterised by increased flight demand, especially to the South East and South South, with numerous travellers booking available flights, which are hardly enough.

“But Air Peace is rolling out multiple flight frequencies and deploying more aircraft to address this scarcity,” Olisa added.