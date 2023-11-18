Youths seek robust government’ support to galvanize innovations

Youth

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An appeal has been made to the government at all levels to offer robust support to young innovators to enable them to actualize their dreams and provide gainful employment to young people in society.

The appeal was made in Jos at a Stakeholders Engagement and ICT Eco-system programme tagged: “Creating Opportunities, Breaking Boundaries: Towards Digitization and Entrepreneurial Evolution” organized by the National Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the Plateau State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Displaying some of their products, the innovators lamented the constraints they encounter as they seek to meet the growing demands of the citizens who have understood and value locally made products.

One of them, John Omokuje a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo State who presented his product, a charcoal-powered stove said the patronage of his product is high but he is financially constrained to meet the market demands.

He said, “The charcoal stove is easy to use, with these particles called ‘fire starter’ you can ignite the fire within five seconds without the stress of blowing the charcoal. If the government can look into it and partner with us; give us some grant or loan to have high-scale production, we can export to neighbouring countries, and that would improve the economy of this country. Right now, we cannot even meet the demands of Plateau people, because a lot of people need it but the funding we have to produce is not there.”

Also, Victor Ayuba, the CEO of Net Access Communication Nigeria Limited, who presented two innovations, an electric home device which can be installed and converted into the internet for smart home control as well as Edutech for rural learning in Primary Schools added, “We need the support to improve our productions.

“One of the areas we are looking at is to do the local production here in Nigeria without going to China, so we need some machines and a factory, where we can assemble our devices locally in Nigeria.”

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, represented at the event by Babajide Ajayi, noted that “breaking boundaries is not a solitary endeavour, it requires collaboration among government, the private sector, academia and others in society,” hence the holding of the event to get all stakeholders involved.

He stated “The event has brought brilliant minds together, and it is a testament to our shared commitment to dismantling barriers that hinder progress. By promoting knowledge exchange, facilitating access to resources, and fostering mentorship to enable a wave of innovation that transcends traditional limits.”

In a keynote address, the Plateau State Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Obed Goselle, appreciated NITDA for the choice of Plateau State to host the event and explained that “The Ministry has demonstrated in every stratum the quest to educate the various ICT hubs startups and to also enlighten the citizens of Plateau State on the need to go digital.

“The escalation of the Information and Communication Industry has scaled up skills development for our teaming youths, increased public policy formulation through People Process Technology, enhanced peer learning, ease of doing businesses, transparency and accountability in governance, better services and efficiency, increased citizens participation, reduce spending by government and increase revenue generally.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang assured of the government’s support to any idea that will add value to the State and appealed to NITDA to consider citing her North Central zonal office in Plateau State because “Plateau State is the home of inventors and innovators…”