Youth Minister advocates for enhanced opportunities for women in governance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Development, has called for enhanced opportunities for women to showcase their leadership qualities.

She made this call yesterday during a meeting in her office with the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), led by the Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu.

“I have watched from a distance and seen how the Nigeria Youth Parliament is being steered. It is my hope and desire to see that you evolve into bigger responsibilities and take on bigger roles,” Dr. Ibrahim said, commending the Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament for her impressive leadership.

During the meeting, Dr. Ibrahim reassured her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the NYP.

She underscored the Ministry’s intent to support the Parliament, and also expressed her dedication to the youth and women stating, “When it comes to youth and women, this is my passion, especially supporting them because I see myself in them.

“This is your Ministry, this is your home. The Ministry will take all necessary steps to address your challenges.”

The Minister further highlighted the significance of the support the Speaker received from male members of the Parliament.

Hon. Yishawu, on her part, affirmed the Nigerian youth’s support for the Minister. Recognizing the Minister’s enormous task, she said, “the responsibility is huge as she is responsible for about half of the population of the country.”

She also presented a comprehensive report from a research carried out by the Parliament across twenty states, which she believes would be crucial in policy formulation and program implementation.

The Speaker disclosed some of the activities led by the NYP, including the National Youth Security Summit and several research initiatives on drug abuse and youth employment.

However, she lamented the shortage of funds, which has hampered the execution of their programs.

Providing some historical context, the Director Network and Social Mobilisation Department of the Ministry, Hajia Amina Daura, explained that the Nigerian Youth Parliament was inaugurated on August 28, 2008, by the late President Yar’adua.

The current session, the fifth, was inaugurated on December 9, 2021, and serves as a training ground for preparing young people for leadership roles.