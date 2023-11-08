Youth Devt: Kumuyi targets 1.8bn youth globally

Pastor William Kumuyi

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, recently launched King’s Circle, a youth-powered initiative that targets 1.8 billion young people across the globe, and aimed at transforming the lives of youth across continents on a daily basis.

The initiative, which is an extension of the ongoing gospel campaign initiated by Kumuyi, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, was launched on Monday, November 6, 2023, during a global virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, the first episode titled, ‘The Journey to Becoming’ was premiered at 500 GMT on Tuesday 7 November, 2023, across all social media platforms.

The GS explained why this was launched and said basically he wants to lift up the VIPs of the hour through the daily episodes of the GCK King’s Circle (GCK-KC) to the mountain top of mastery.

He said: “It is what you obtain that shows the evidence you have been running. It is where you get to that speaks for you.”

The clergy further stated that the initiative was put in place and designed to adequately equip, encourage and empower the young people who are young adults and professionals towards becoming world changers for Christ anywhere they are.

Meanwhile, earlier, a GCK Presenter based in the United States of America, USA, Nathan Drake, in an address of welcome, said that the King’s Circle was a community of like-minded individuals and future leaders across the world that would be reached daily for impact.

Drake also disclosed that 1.8 billion youth population globally with about 90 per cent living in developing countries, the initiative will rekindle towards achieving the noble goal of the Executive Producer of the episodes.

Also, the Brand Strategist, GCK-KC, Daniel Afolayan, explained and described the initiative as a beacon of hope and transformation for the youth, and that entails in-depth teaching, thorough training, and coaching by Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi.

A former Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers, Emeka Izeze, in a goodwill message, said there was no better man to power the project than Kumuyi because he is focused and passionate about empowering young people across the world, “The initiative is a transformational journey.”