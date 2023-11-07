Your safety is guaranteed, NYSC DG tells Corps members

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has told corps members deployed to Borno state that they should not be worried because their safety is guaranteed.

Brig-Gen. Ahmed said this during a swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch C Stream 1. NYSC Orientation Course in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He noted that Borno state is one of the safest states in the country owing to the high presence of military and paramilitary personnel in all parts of the state.

According to NYSC DG, ”When we returned to the orientation course here there was apprehension from parents and relations, but when their children told them what the Government did to them, which is different from what they have been hearing, they were all happy.

“Nobody relocated, they were all happy with the hospitality of Borno, we don’t have any regrets about returning the orientation course to Maiduguri”.

“Feel free to serve here, Borno state is one of the safest states in the country, Borno is a home away from home.

“Reception for corps members in Borno is exceptional, once you are posted to Borno, you should be free I am happy to see my corps members.

“Since we returned the 2023 orientation course to Borno, I wanted to come but I couldn’t and I thank God today I am here, I have seen the temporary orientation camps are more than temporary, the accommodations and other facilities are good, as well as security arrangements is perfect”. The DG stated.

Earlier while declaring open the orientation course, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state urged the corps members to feel free, as the state is safe, urging them to settle down and work diligently for the people of the state.

Represented by the state Head of Service (HoS), Barrister Mallam Fannami, Zulum said “You are our future and leaders of tomorrow, it is our responsibility to support you. As part of our token, I have provided 100 bags of 50kg of rice, 100 bags of 10kg of beans, 15 Jerry cans of vegetable oil and 10 bulls for you.

“Today our schools, hospitals and government organizations are functioning because of corps members, you should feel free, as I assure you that we are with you, and we will continue to support you”.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Adamu Jiya explained that a total of 824 corps members, comprising 489 males and 335 females were deployed to the state for the Batch C Stream 1 orientation course, and are expected to be exposed to the cultures and traditions of the people in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman of Borno State NYSC Board, Alhaji Musa Bulama commended the corps members for being law-abiding and urged them to be good ambassadors of their respective states of origin.

He said “The Borno state Governor Prof Babagana Zulum have done a lot to the NYSC and youth development in the state.

He added that during the commencement of the orientation course recently, the Governor has given palliatives and other incentives to the corps members.