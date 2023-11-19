Your actions, not words will attract foreign investors, Aisha Yesufu tells FG

Popular socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said no amount of foreign trips by government officials can attract investors until the country provides the atmosphere for investments.

Yesufu urged the public office holders to stop lavishing Nigeria’s funds on foreign travels in the name of wooing investors.

She argued that the investors would be attracted to Nigeria not by words, but by what the government offers to make the country’s atmosphere a friendly one for investments.

Yesufu, a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls made the statement on her X account on Saturday.

“In this 2023, travelling to woo investors is still being used?!” She wrote.

“I laugh in Swahili. Investors are not that dumb. They will not invest based on what you tell them but based on what you have on ground.

“Stop wasting tax payers money to go woo investors. Sit at home and do the needful.”

She said this at the time when top government officials including President Bola Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia where he discussed developmental issues of the country with Saudi’s top echelons.