Young entrepreneur nominated for Under-30 CEOs award

By Ezra Ukanwa

A young Nigerian entrepreneur and Founder of Greenway Business Chains, Mr Olamipo Oladunjoye, has been nominated for the prestigious Under-30 CEOs Award.

The Under-30 CEOs Award is set to be organised by the CEOs Network Africa.

Mrs Mina Obeten, Chairperson of the Awards Committee, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Obeten reiterated the organisation’s steadfast commitment to nurturing the growth of young African talents, emphasising the remarkable achievements of the nominees.

According to her, the voting process will remain open until Dec. 6.

She said Oladunjoye, who is an Engineer by training and profession, boasts a remarkable 13-year track record as a seasoned entrepreneur.

Obeten added that his expertise encompasses various aspects of the business world, including the art of persuasion, people management, risk analysis, and leadership.

She said, ” Through strategic delegation, teamwork, and resource management, he consistently demonstrates a keen ability to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

” With a profound understanding of digital technology, Oladunjoye has successfully integrated innovative solutions into his business strategies, ensuring he stays ahead in the dynamic landscape of the modern retail environment.

” His proficiency in customer relationship management not only enhances client satisfaction but also propels his business achievements.”

Obeten disclosed that throughout his entrepreneurial journey, Oladunjoye had accumulated notable achievements.

” Oladunjoye was awarded the Tier 1 graduate entrepreneur visa to start a business in the United Kingdom.

” As an exceptional talent, he established valuable connections with the Bank of Industry as an electronic supplier and received recognition from multiple foundations as a serial philanthropist.

” His business, Greenway, has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing SMEs in Nigeria by Business Day 2023, with revenues nearing a billion Naira per annum.

” This further underscores his business acumen and the impact he has on the national business landscape,” she added.

Obeten said that Oladunjoye’s overarching goal was to create an economy where the public would have easy access to a wide range of products that enhance the quality of life at an affordable price.

She said, ” His vision reflects a commitment to the sustainability of the economy, where accessibility and affordability are paramount considerations.”