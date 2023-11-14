‘You slept with BBN celeb, dated actress’, Ighalo’s estranged wife Sonia alleges

The estranged wife of Jude Ighalo, former Super Eagles striker, Sonia, has alleged that the footballer slept with a Big Brother Naija celebrity and dated a Nigerian actress.

The mother of three, in a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, claimed that she was responsible for the former Watford attacker’s journey to stardom.

Her words: “Tell the world how I changed your life from being Udinese B list player to the person your are today. Tell the World if not ME, you for no smell United Kingdom- WATFORD FC to be precise, (your pathway to stardom). At least your agent is still alive to talk if I lie.

“Tell the World how I helped your immediate elder bro to Europe and gave him documents.Tell the World how I helped you in your last nations cup – after we got humiliated in Russia 2018 WC.

“Tell the World who Adesuwa is to YOU!!!! Y’all wonder why this man won’t let me go despite our separation… I see people saying he has moved ON move on to where?

“Someone who is currently angry because I’m in a relationship LOL be defending thinking he will wifey ’em LMAO Man gives daily report of y’all, how he dated a Naija actress and was like “I just take my share inside” dated DJ and was like that one wey be de do like baby she always want to associate with the rich your fav BBN girl, na gucci bag I take enter that one How Sierra Leone designer got hospitalized after posting their lovey dovey video on IG wish y’all goodluck tho.” (sic)