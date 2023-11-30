You ‘re a role model, Sanwo-Olu tells Stanley Uzochukwu

Fortune Eromosele

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has described Nigerian investor and owner of ‘The Delborough Lagos’, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, as a Nigerian role model.

The Governor made the description in his remarks at the official commissioning of the brand that has redefined luxury in the hospitality industry on Saturday in Lagos.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu corroborated the former presidents’ remarks, saying, “When Stanley and I met, not only the connection becomes instant, but Stanley is a young man that’s well brought up.

“We have a conversation that I was truly impressed with him – his humane, his humbleness, his clarity and his set of what he wants to achieve is fundamental and I want to believe that, indeed, if we want to begin to talk of role models in our country, Stanley is, indeed, a clear example of a Nigerian role model than all of us; giving the array of Nigerians that are here and giving the array of Nigerian Senior Citizens that are here to witness this event.

“You can see that they didn’t come because they just wanted to come and look at the beautiful brand, they came here because a young Nigerian is doing something that is unique, that’s great, that is elegant, that we all can identify with and it is a brand that we can all leave here and say that truly we are blessed in Nigeria.”

Notable Nigerians at the inauguration ceremony included Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; a formal Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; the Emir of Kano, HRH, Dr Aminu Ado Bayero; Igwe of Onitsha Kingdom and the chairman of the The Delborough Board, HRM Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

Others are Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR; Chief (Dr) Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Prof Lilian Orogbo; Senator Daisy Danjuma and other local and international dignitaries, too many to mention.