‘You never rejected me,’ Davido’s late aide’s son celebrates singer on birthday

Abdul Uthman, son of Davido’s late aide, Obama DMW has expressed gratitude to the singer for taking care of him after his dad’s passing.

Uthman made this known in a birthday note penned for the Afrobeats star, who turns 31 on Tuesday.

Uthman wrote, “Dad, I’m writing this from the bottom of my heart. Keeping a promise is one of the hardest things in life!

“You promised to help me since I lost my father. You never rejected me. You loved me just the way a father should love his child.

“Every video of us, you always saying ‘my son’. Dad, my father would be so grateful for all you do for me! I love you so much.

“There was a day I was so broken, but when we spoke, he didn’t just solve my issue. He spoke to me, ‘My son hope you really good’. These words are so genuine and lovely.”

Birthday wishes and greetings from celebrities and fans have continued to poor in for the OBO boss.

Recall the Afrobeats superstar recently received three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The nominations include Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

This is the first time Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.