‘You make my life fabulous,’ Chioma pens sweet note to Davido on birthday

Chioma, wife of Afrobeats star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, has penned a romantic note to her husband on the occasion of his birthday.

Davido turned 31 on Tuesday with birthday greetings and wishes from friends, celebrities and fans all in order.

Taking to her X page on Tuesday, Chioma, who recently gave birth to a set of twins in the US, described Davido as an ‘incredible husband’, ‘icing on my cake and ‘the spark in my fireworks’.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband! You’re the icing on my cake and the spark in my fireworks. Here’s to another year of love, laughter, and all the adventures we’ve yet to embark on together. You make every day brighter, and I can’t wait to celebrate the amazing person you are. Let’s make this birthday as fabulous as you make my life, my Grammy winner! #Cheers #BestHubbyEver #Baddest”

Earlier, Abdul Uthman, son of Davido ’s late aide, Obama DMW expressed gratitude to the singer for taking care of him after his dad’s passing.

Uthman wrote, “Dad, I’m writing this from the bottom of my heart. Keeping a promise is one of the hardest things in life!

“You promised to help me since I lost my father. You never rejected me. You loved me just the way a father should love his child.

“Every video of us, you always saying ‘my son’. Dad, my father would be so grateful for all you do for me! I love you so much.

“There was a day I was so broken, but when we spoke, he didn’t just solve my issue. He spoke to me, ‘My son hope you really good’. These words are so genuine and lovely.”