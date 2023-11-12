Group to lawmakers: You have seven days to withdraw impeachment notice on Fubara’

Gov Fubara

By Daniel Abia

Stakeholders under the aegis of Ogoni Development Drive, ODD, have expressed regret over the conduct of some House of Assembly members who connived and signed an impeachment notice on Governor Siminalayi Fubara last Friday despite the peace process initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said it was unfortunate that lawmakers representing the four Ogoni local government areas allowed themselves to be used by engaging in a regrettable anti-democratic rascality and therefore were not acting on the mandate given to them by the Ogoni people.

In a communique signed by representatives from Gokana, Khana, Eleme and Tai local government areas, weekend, the group issued a 7-day ultimatum to the lawmakers to publicly rescind and retract their position on the purported endorsement of the impeachment notice served on the governor, and also openly apologize to the Ogoni people.

“Gov Siminalayi Fubara was presented to Rivers people as well as Ogoni people, and we accepted him after due consideration as someone who can end the cries and yearnings of the people of our senatorial district to produce a Governor after 56 years of the creation of Rivers state in 1967.

“That consequent upon this rascally behaviour of those we elected to represent us in the 4 Ogoni LGAs namely, (1) Hon. Barile Nwaako-Khana (2) Hon. Dunle Maol—Gokana (3) Hon Bernard Ngba—Tai (4) Hon Aforji Igwe—Eleme state constituencies; we wish to state that these individuals have misrepresented us. Hence, they must walk their way back to redemption, or risk a recall through a general vote of no-confidence.

“We are giving them 7 days from the date of publication of this communique, to publicly rescind and retract their position on the purported endorsement of the impeachment notice served on the governor and also openly apologize to the Ogoni people and then to the governor.

“That failure to adhere promptly, ODD will mobilize Ogonis to immediately initiate a process of recall on all the aforementioned members. Because they have abdicated their core responsibility by implication of their bandwagon action.

“That the governor of Rivers state, H.E Sir Siminalayi Fubara should know, that ODD and by extension the people of Ogoni are fully behind him. And we shall not for any reason abandon him in this critical moment when he needs our support”.

Speaking further, the organizer of the press conference in Port Harcourt, weekend and convener of ODD, Comrade Lenu equally called on all Rivers men and women of conscience, to rally around our dear governor and encourage him to stand firm to rescue the state from the grip of mercantile politicians.