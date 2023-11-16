You have no right to tell celebrities what to wear – BBNaija star Doyin slams fans

Big Brother Naija star, Doyin David has taken aim at people who criticize the outfits worn by celebrities.

Doyin took to her Twitter account to register her displeasure at those who feel entitled to their own opinions about other people’s attire .

She noted that just because a person is on TV does not give people the right to police what they wear.

She noted: “Why do you think your opinion counts on what someone should or shouldn’t wear? Like who are you? What position do you hold in their life? Just because you watched them on TV you think you have the right to tell them how to dress? I put it to you that you are insane!.”