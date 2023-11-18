You have mandate to change Africa’s story, Archbishop Akinwale charges youths

Stock

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In an unprecedented gathering, 600 youths from 43 African countries convened in Abuja to strategize on harnessing resources for continental development.

The initiative, which took place at the Youth Pre-Assembly meeting of the All African Conference of Churches (AACC), aimed to address the continent’s numerous challenges and envision solutions.

During the event, Most Rev. Michael Akinwale, the Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, delivered a speech, urging the youths of Africa to embrace their divine mandate to turn the tide of the continent.

“You (the youths of Africa) have a divine mandate to turn the tide of the continent. The global economic situation should not diminish the potential God has deposited in you,” he urged.

He conveyed the aspirations of the continent’s leaders for the youth to guide Africa towards a more promising future.

Most Rev. Akinwale also encouraged the leaders to establish governance programmes and policies that are inclusive of youth, thus fostering a new era in Africa.

“The new dawn of Africa is dependent on the inclusion of youths in policy-making and governance,” he stressed.

Echoing his sentiments, Muyunga Brian, the Executive Secretary of the Youth All African Conference of Churches, emphasized the assembly’s role in the sustainable development of the continent.

He noted that the assembly aims to evaluate the church’s role in living out the gospel of Jesus Christ and set an agenda for the next five years.

Brian said, “Africa is over 70% young people, and they are the leaders of the church today and tomorrow.

“This assembly provides an opportunity for them to mobilize and inspire church leaders towards the realization of the seven aspirations and the main vision of the Agenda 2063, the blueprint for Africa’s development journey.”

In her keynote address, Afika Babazile Rwayi, the Chairperson of the youth pre-assembly steering committee, outlined the manifold challenges faced by the continent and its youth.

She touched upon issues of political instability, corruption, high unemployment, limited access to quality education, and the significant digital divide.

“Addressing political instability and corruption requires comprehensive reforms, strengthened institutions, a commitment to transparency, and good governance,” Rwayi said.

She underscored the need for investing in education systems that are responsive to the evolving demands of the job market, providing young Africans with the tools and knowledge they need to contribute meaningfully to their societies and economies.

“Efforts to combat gender-based violence in Africa involve a combination of legal reforms, awareness campaigns, and community-based interventions.

“There is an ongoing need for increased resources, education, and comprehensive strategies to address this problem and protect the rights and well-being of women and girls across the continent,” she added.

Rwayi also highlighted the power of social media and digital platforms in fostering a sense of solidarity and a shared vision for a united and prosperous Africa.

She urged the youth to be actively involved in shaping the continent’s future through engaged citizenship.

“We, the youth of Africa, have a responsibility to change the status quo of Africa and work towards a brighter, more equitable future for Africa.

“Together, we can harness the power of Christ’s love to heal the wounds of colonialism and the injustices of the world; and bring about a more prosperous and just Africa for all its people,” she added.