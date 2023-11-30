‘You don’t know history,’ Asari Dokubo knocks claims that Binis founded Lagos

Dokubo-Asari

Founder of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has knocked claims that Bini people founded Lagos.

Dokubo said this against the backdrop of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, reigniting arguments on the ownership of Lagos when he visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

In his address, the traditional ruler said, ‘’It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos.”

The Oba’s statement sparked reactions among Lagosians and Nigerians at large with some people supporting the claims of the Oba while others disagreed with it.

In his reaction via a video on Thursday, Dokubo claimed that some people don’t know history.

He stated that the Bini people never founded Lagos, adding that history only recorded that Benin Army attacked Lagos Island at a time.

“Lagos belongs to the Bini people, look at how unintelligent you people are. You don’t even know the distance about Benin and Lagos. You don’t know history. Lagos was founded by Bini people, look at how stupid you people are,” Asari said.

“Useless argument. Dahomey attacked Lagos. Dahomey attacked Abeokuta. Dahomey people are in Benin Republic, will now say they own Lagos.

“You don’t know history. A Bini army attacked Ondo. Ijaw people ferried them. They went to attack Lagos Island. Not the whole of Lagos, just the Island.

“Lagos was made of five divisions. Four of these divisions were of the former western region. You don’t know history, you just keep talking. Which Lagos belongs to the Bini people?

“Which Oba of Benin? So he flew there to come and found Lagos or they carried the land of Lagos from Benin to go and put it amidst the Yoruba people in. Lagos?

“The Oba of Benin carried a parasitic history to Lagos. Most of these things did not even happen. People even say there was one said by the Oba of Lagos, and they start chewing a narrative. The question I’m asking the Oba of Benin and the people is that did the Bini now packaged the land of Lagos among Yoruba people and Egun people? It doesn’t make sense! Something is wrong with you people.

“That Bini army attacked the people of Lagos, that sounds reasonable. But, that Lagos was founded by Bini people? And it is Lagos Island, that very tiny place that they are talking about. They are not talking of Ikeja, they are not talking of Ikorodu, they are not talking of Badagry, they are not talking of Mushin.”

