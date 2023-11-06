You can’t intimidate A-Court into subverting justice, APC group tells Kano gov

By Omeiza Ajayi

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Progressive League of Youth Voters for Tinubu/Shettima, has cautioned Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, against any attempt to intimidate the judiciary, saying the APC was on the cusp of reclaiming its mandate.

National Coordinator of the group, Amb. Audu Usman Shuaibu, gave the warning in a statement issued last night in Abuja.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the incessant attacks against the Nigerian Judiciary by the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP led Kano State Government which was sacked by the election petition tribunal over obvious electoral fraud.

“The Kano State Governorship election petition tribunal had on the 20th of September 2023 sacked Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State and declared Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the duly elected Governor of the State after separating over 165,000 invalid votes earlier allocated to the NNPP in the March 18th 2023 governorship poll.

“The NNPP Abba Kabir Yusuf was allocated a total of 1,019,602 votes and was declared winner against the APC Dr. Nasiru Gawuna who pulled 890, 705 votes.

”It is worthy of note that, after the deductions of the illegal or invalid votes of 165,663 votes which left the out-going Kano State Governor and his party with 853, 939, the APC candidate won the election with vote difference of 36,766 votes and was declared duly elected by the tribunal.”

He said, since then, the NNPP, in collaboration with the out-going Governor Yusuf, has been sponsoring negative campaign against the judiciary in a bid to blackmail the learned justices of the Appeal Court and bullying them into subverting justice to overturn the judgment delivered by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay of the Kano State Governorship election petition tribunal on September 20, 2023.

He said there was no amount of intimidation or blackmail that would deter the appeal court from delivering just judgement.

“We advise politicians to desist from electoral fraud as the Nigerian judicial system is determined and strong enough to strengthen democracy by upholding the rule of law at all times.

“The judiciary has proven to be the last hope of the common man with the series of judgements being delivered so far,” he added.