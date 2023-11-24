You are more attractive as a lady when you bring something to the table – Shaffy Bello

Popular Nigerian actress Shaffy Bello has emphasised the need for ladies to bring value to a relationship.
The thespian, while speaking on a recent episode of ‘Me, Her and Everything Else’ podcast, said it is important to know what each partner has to offer in a relationship.
Shaffy Bello pointed out that if she were to be a man, she does not see herself marrying a woman who is a liability.
She said that being a responsible and hardworking makes a woman more attractive other than being constantly needy and entitled.
She said: “I would tell the ladies, never tell a man, ‘Why are you asking me what do I bring to the table?’ I’m sorry, I’m not one of those; I think we both should ask ourselves, ‘What are we bringing to the table.”
“If he’s bringing something to the table, you should bring something to the table. I don’t want to marry a liability if I was a man. As a matter of fact, you look more attractive that way. You can’t just be needy, that’s not attractive,” she added.
