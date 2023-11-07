You are God-sent, Osun pensioners to Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Pensioners in Osun State have described the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as God-sent for deeming it fit to enrol them on the State Health Insurance Scheme programme.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Rasaq Akindele had on Thursday disclosed that the State Governor had approved the enrollment of all 19,000 pensioners in the state on the insurance scheme free of charge.

The registration exercise took off on Monday, November 6 at designated centres across the local government and it was observed on Tuesday that officials of the agency were at the centres to capture data of the elderly citizens who presented themselves for the exercise.

Pensioners who spoke with Vanguard at the visited centres in Osogbo and Olorunda in the state capital described the opportunity given to them by the governor as unprecedented.

Mrs Folayemi Ayanfe and Pa Akintunde Akindiran in separate interviews said the Governor is God-sent for prioritising their well-being.

“This Governor (Adeleke) is God sent because he has been so good to us (pensioners). Aside from the improvement he has ensured in the payment of pension and gratuities, this healthcare coverage he is providing for us will make a significant impact in our lives,” Prince Akindiran noted.

Mrs Ayanfe adds, “In fact, many of us spend whatever we get in terms of entitlements on healthcare, which in many cases, is not enough. But that worry will cease with this as the healthcare scheme will significantly cater for our health needs. This is incredible and I must commend Mr. Governor for showing yet that he truly cares for us (pensioners).”

The ongoing registration exercise will end by the weekend after which the Governor will present an enrollment card to each beneficiary.