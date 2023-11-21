Yobe: Buni gifts house, cash, pledges education support for Ali’s children

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, yesterday donated a house worth N7 million and N2.5 million cash

to the children of late Mohammed Ali who was accidentally killed by a Military Truck in Damaturu few weeks ago.

Governor Buni has also pledged to support the education of the children in fulfillment of his promise to support Mohammed Ali’s family.

Presenting the cash support and the documents of the House to the children on behalf of Governor Buni, through the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar Al-Amin El-Kanemi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Kyari sympathizes with the family and prayed for the deceased eternal rest in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

Ustaz Kyari who urges the widow to take heart, said the cash and other support is not given as rebate for losing their loved one, but as social protection to help the family cope with the shocks and hardships as a result of the death.

In his remarks after presenting the donation to the Children, the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Dr. Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar Al-Amin El-Kanemi, says every living soul is destined for death and the cause of such death.

The royal father thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for the gesture and prayed for the departed soul Jannatul Firdaus.

The brief presentation ceremony which took place in the Palace of the Emir of Damaturu, was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdul-Salam (Rtd), the Commanding Officer 233 Battalion Lt. Col. G. Abdul among other top Military Officers in the state.