Yelutide: Ondo Amotekun arrests 250 suspected kidnappers, other criminals

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, has arrested 250 suspected criminals ahead of the yuletide across the state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that they were arrested for various crimes including kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and armed robbery.

Adeleye said the suspects were arrested during the 24-hour patrol embarked by the Corps to make sure the State is free of crime and criminal elements who have been tormenting the residents of the state.

Parading 55 of the suspects, he said that the Corps has begun 24-hour patrol during the yuletide session to make sure those visiting the State and residents sleep with their eyes closed.

According to him, the ember months’ patrol was aimed at ensuring that commuters and residents of the state enjoy the yuletide period without fear.

He said that “We commenced the 24-hour 7days patrol in the 18 local government areas of the state.

“On the state capital, we commenced streets-by streets patrol to ensure that as against the last parade we did we had so many instances of shop breaking and housebreaking, we decided to post those in uniform and not in uniform Amotekun men to all streets.

“We even posted our men around where the financial institutions are to ensure that there will be no bank robbery in Ondo State during the yuletide period.

Also, the herders/farmers clashes had been reduced to five per cent. While today’s ceremony is different, it is a general appraisal of the security situation in Ondo state.

“We are parading about 55 suspects, majority of these suspects have confessed to the crimes.

“The actual arrest is about 250 but having profiled the 250, we removed the 55 that we believe the court of law should tell us whether they are fit to come back to the society or go to the correctional services.

“There is no serious of political activities, students had been cooperating with the security agencies, we don’t have issues with chieftaincy affairs in Ondo state, and as we talk, human trafficking had been reduced to zero, Religious crisis we don’t even have, militancy we don’t have issues with that, terrorism.

” For now, we don’t have, cultism has been reduced to the barest minimum, we have issues of kidnapping and robbery around the bad portion of the road between Owo and Ifon, our men are always in the forest to curtail the excesses of these criminals that want to take the advantage of this bad road.

“To put a stop to it, the federal government should quickly repair this Owo-Ifon road and make it pliable for commuters in order to reduce crimes in Ondo state.

“We want to say that investors, workers, residents and farmers should go to their normal businesses without fear as we are approaching the yuletide festivities. Zero tolerance for crimes remains resolute with Amotekun people.

“Some of those that we arrested involved in kidnapping activities, vandalisation of transformers, housebreaking, illegal possession of firearms, threat to life, attempted robbery, stealing of fuel, destruction of cables amongst others.

“The summary is that we remain resolute in our slogans of zero tolerance to crimes and we want to assure the good people of Ondo state that the government of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu remains resolute in protecting lives and properties of residents and commuters plying the state.”

According to him, a lot of the youths involved in nefarious activities went into criminality because they didn’t have anything to do.

Adeleye advised that the government should provide elaborate job opportunities as the economic situation of the country is harsh and tough.

He said the government should increase the palliatives to those that they cannot feed. Adding that the palliatives should be for those who find it difficult to feed themselves.