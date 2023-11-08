Yahaya Bello a poor representation for Nigerian youth– Bishop Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has claimed that Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello is a poor representation of the Nigerian youth.

Kukah crticised the governor over the violence in the state ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

He made this known during an interview on Channels TV Sunrise Daily Programme on Wednesday.

He said, “I feel very sad because Kogi has been on the front burner, and Yahaya Bello, the governor, prided himself with being the youngest governor and being a representation of what the youths of this country can do if they are given the opportunity.

“Sadly, I think he’s been a very poor advertisement for what young people can do.”

Speaking further, Kukah sued for peace between the leadership of the labour unions in the country and the Imo state government, adding that there should be peaceful elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

His words: “When elections go wrong, it is ordinary people who suffer,” he said.

“I hope the labour leaders in Imo will really be more circumspect and ask themselves ‘who stands to gain and who stands to lose what?’ At the end of the day it is the people of Imo, they are not electing someone who is outside their state.

“Imo is a deeply Christian environment and I hope their religious leaders and others with moral authority can prevail on the union to defer whatever may be their grievance; this can only be resolved in a peaceful environment.

“We appeal to them to do what is needful and ensure that elections are duly conducted. Our people have suffered enough.”