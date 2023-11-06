Yaba Centennial Lions Club inaugurates 6th president, inducts new members

The Yaba Centennial Lions Club District 404A3, Nigeria, last Sunday rolled out drums to install Lion Arinola Nosiru as its 6th and first female president and club officials for the 2023/2024 Lions year. It also witnessed induction of new members.

In her acceptance speech, the new president, Lion Nosiru thanked fellow Lions for electing her to lead the club for the next service year.

She said: “As I stand here before you today, I am indeed honoured to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity and you have my sincere assurance that I will be dedicated to the cause of service to humanity in this role.

“I would also like to congratulate each of the new board members. Our fellow club members have shown their confidence in you and me by electing us to our respective positions and I look forward to serving with you.

“Our compassion and ability to open our hearts to those in need combined with our commitment to share our time, talent and treasures with those who are less fortunate is what causes Lions such as ourselves to do the extraordinary things that we do. It is what makes Lionism so magical.

“One of the fundamental questions that every person should ask him or her self is: ‘What is the purpose of my existence.’ I don’t want to be utopic about this but in my view, the purpose of the life of every human being should be to make a positive contribution to the continuance and well-being of humanity.

“I, therefore, do not think that it is good enough for someone to be in a position to be able to give of his or her effort and or resources to help others, who are less fortunate in our society and does nothing. So, here is where we as Lions differ and that’s why we are here, to make a difference.

“One of the key strengths of our club that we will continue to leverage on as we deliver service to our community is the diversity in skillsets and vocation across our members, many of whom are successful leaders and professionals in various fields.

“As we look at our plans for this year, the following is a list of some of our projects that we have identified to execute, including donation of chairs and tables to Mobolaji Bank Anthony High School, Sabo, Yaba; Cataract surgery; feeding the hungry; eye tests and glasses distribution, free diabetes screening; childhood cancer awareness and donation of ceiling fans to Fazl-O-Mar High School, Iwaya, Yaba.”

Performing the installation/induction, the pioneer District Governor, 404A3 2023/2024, Lion Shakiru Balogun urged the new board to “focus on the five Global causes of Lionism which are Vision, hunger relief, pediatric cancer, diabetes and the environment. The youths in our community must not be forgotten.

“Your action as the club president will have a direct bearing on the realisation of the international president’s worldwide membership goal of 1.5 million Lions.

“It is expected that you and your team will continue to render the much needed services. I urge yiu to carry out projects that are well thought out and meet the needs of your community, determined through rigorous needs assessment in the communities.”