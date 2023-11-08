World Igbo Congress hosts Prof Oti in America

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has honoured in Houston Texas, United States of America, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, and the returning officer for the March 19 2023 gubernatorial election in Abia state, Prof Nnenna Oti.



The Diaspora Igbo group described Oti as a Pillar of integrity in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, and a legacy of Service beyond accolades.

WIC’s Board Chairman, Dr. Festus Okere led high powered delegates of the group, with leaders of Igbo People’s Congress, Houston, which welcomed Oti, noting that Ndigbo valued her singular act of integrity, courage and incorruptibility, in delivering true democratic result of Abia State governorship election to the State.



In his speech, Okere stated that, “In a time when shadows often fell upon the democratic processes, Prof. Oti shone like a beacon, illuminating the path of truth and justice. Never mind the enticement of financial inducements, and despite the malevolent and incremental pressures and threats that encroached upon her family’s peace, she stood unwavering, as a potent antidote to the endless parade of doomsday scenarios that dominate Nigeria’s (s)election process.

“Her refusal to capitulate to corruption safeguarded the sanctity of the election and directly contributed to the legitimate victory of Dr. Alex Otti, who carried the authentic voice of the people into office.”

The Igbo Community took their turns to extol Prof. Oti’s virtues. They also spoke of Prof. Oti’s bravery, comparing her to the legendary figures of history, who stood against the tide. They highlighted her role as an academic who transcended the ivory towers’ commitment to ethical leadership as exemplary, inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

They praised her for upholding her academic integrity and for being a role model to young women everywhere—a testament that integrity and strength are virtues that transcend gender and can shape the very course of a nation.

“In a society where Professors are silenced and easily compromised, her voice rang out loud and clear, laying the groundwork for an outcome that truly reflected the will of the people.

“Let us step out in numbers, casting our votes as a tribute to the democracy that heroes like Prof. Oti have fought to preserve. We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and all security agencies to uphold the sanctity of this electoral process,” Okere implored.

In her remarks, Prof. Oti, expressed profound delight in meeting the delegates and as someone who had faced adversity and emerged with her principles intact because she means well to her people and that she encourages others to emulate.

“I believe in a Nigeria where the will of the people is paramount, a Nigeria where democracy should not be a saleable commodity but the inalienable right of every citizen,” Oti said.