World Guinness Records: Longest handmade wig took 11 days, ₦6m — Helen Williams

Helen Williams, who made World Guinness Records for the longest handmade wig has revealed what the project cost her.

The businesswoman said it took 11 days and over N6 million to make the wig which is 351.28m (1,152ft 5in) long.

Helen Williams, the wigmaker, made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Vanguard. You can watch the video HERE .

According to her, “I bought over 1,000 pieces of hair bundles. So the wig cost over N2 million. And it took 11 days and over N6 million in total cost.”

Speaking on how she wanted to stop the project, the ‘wig instructor’ said: “I wanted to stop when making and breaking Guinness records became a pandemic. But for the money invested in it I would have stopped.

“Although many people were doing so many things, so many did not get approval and none was doing what I was doing.

“And I love to state the fact that I am the first person in the world to set this record. I used just my hand. No machine.”

Helen Williams also spoke on the support she got while making the longest handmade wig in the world.

“It was not easy. But I had everyone encouraging me. My son, husband, friends, manager and family members were with me. The official witness was also there,” she added.

‘My dream’

On the aftermath of her feat, she said calls have been coming in from all over the world.

“After I was announced as the record holder (I set the record), everybody was proud of me. People have been reaching out to me from all over the world, showing love.

“I am open to partnering with brands, but above all I look forward to growing my business. That’s the bigger goal.”

This record is coming on the heels of the one set by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Baci cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes to surpass the previous Guinness World Records set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019.

Watch Helen Williams’ full interview below: