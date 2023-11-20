World Diabetes Day Initiative: Obasanjo Foundation transforms lives of underprivileged

By Chris Onuoha

The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its World Diabetes Day program, a transformative healthcare initiative that spanned from November 13th to 17th, 2023. This groundbreaking event, hosted at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, aimed to address the pressing healthcare needs of underprivileged Nigerians, particularly focusing on diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The OOF’s commitment to community welfare was demonstrated by the provision of free medical check-ups and screenings, benefiting over 5000 impoverished Nigerians throughout the five-day program. The screenings encompassed diabetes, hypertension, and other NCDs, offering crucial early detection and intervention for these prevalent health concerns.

In addition to medical examinations, the foundation organized free eye checks, resulting in the distribution of approximately 3000 eyeglasses at no cost to recipients. Recognizing the severity of eye-related issues, the OOF has further extended its support by scheduling free eye surgeries for 200 beneficiaries. This life-changing surgical intervention is set to take place on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, offering a ray of hope to those in need.

The impact of this initiative was felt daily, with over 1000 individuals benefiting from the program each day. The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation remains dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Key partners played an instrumental role in the success of this year’s World Diabetes Day program. The OOF would like to extend its gratitude to esteemed collaborators, including Azikel Group of Company, Aig Imokhuede Foundation and WITS Healthcare (from the United States of America). Their support and shared vision for community health have significantly amplified the positive outcomes of this initiative.

The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation looks forward to building on this success and continuing its mission to improve healthcare accessibility for all Nigerians. As the foundation’s founder, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has often emphasized, “Health is wealth, and no one should be left behind in the pursuit of a healthier and more prosperous nation.”