World Diabetes Day: Health platform enlightens of Type 2 diabetes

By Gabriel Olawale

World Diabetes Day which is celebrated November 14 every year is the global driver to promote the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical global health issue. The campaign also draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care.

In 2023, the campaign focuses on the importance of knowing your risk of type 2 diabetes to help delay or prevent the condition and highlighting the impact of diabetes-related complications and the importance of having access to the right information and care to ensure timely treatment and management.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for over 90% of all diabetes. There are several steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing the condition.

Reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes involves a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial as overweight and obesity increases the risk. Regular screenings and check-ups, especially for people with one or more of the risk factors, can detect early signs and help individuals make the necessary changes to delay or prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Risk factors associated with Type 2 diabetes are increased age, family history of diabetes, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, obesity and high blood pressure.

