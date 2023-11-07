Women’s rights bills’ ll not suffer in 10th Assembly — Deputy Speaker vows

Benjamin Kalu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a promising move towards gender equality and inclusion, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has assured Nigerians that bills supporting women’s rights and inclusion that failed to pass during the 9th assembly will not suffer the same fate again in the 10th Assembly.

Kalu spoke at the 40th anniversary celebration of NEWS Engineering Limited and launch of NEWS 40/40 Leadership Development Fellowship, held at the Abuja International Conference, on Monday, in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that Monarchs and notable individuals including Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Engr. Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, among others, graced the event.

While eulogizing the current Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the organization, Lady Josephine Nwaeze, for her exceptional ability to lead the company successfully following the tragic loss of her husband, Kalu emphasized the need for Nigeria to recognize and appreciate the power of women.

He, therefore, expressed his commitment to championing the cause of women’s empowerment and ensuring that their voices are adequately represented in legislative processes.

He said: “She believed in capacity building and she built herself to be where she is now, where what has been lacking in Nigeria which is sustenance of business establishments through succession plan.

“You know, most businesses come and die because the succession plan is not thorough. When they are thorough, the people they are handing over lack the capacity to take the dream and achieve the mission. But, she has been able to interpret the vision of her husband and has made it a mission such that a lot of missionaries are coming up on board and that’s a power of a woman.

“It is high time we stop underestimating the power of a woman. Everything they handle with dedication they multiply. As the chairman of the constitutional review committee, I have a lot of work in my hand to make sure the repositioning of women folks in our country is achieved.

“The president, the vice president, the chief of staff are products of the parliament, the secretary to the federal government is also the product of the parliament. So, they understand the role that legislative intervention plays with regards to this kind of intervention that is needed and what is that? That womens should be given their place.

“The president gave it to his wife that was why she became a senator. So, when we take it to her she might say accent to this bill and what the bill suffered previously will not be suffered again because the presidency believes in women.

“I am sure when we take the constitutional amendment bill to Mr. President that will preach gender equality, that will preach gender equity, that will preach gender inclusiveness, the president will not say no to it. So, keep hope alive because we are coming with the renewed hope agenda that will renew the hope of women and bring them into the scheme of things.”

On her part, the Minister of State of Federal Capital Territory, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, while presenting her address also corroborated the need for greater female representation in political and social spheres.

She said: “We need more women in the National Assembly. In the next election cycle, please. Because we can have Rwanda doing the twinning system, we are the giant of Africa, so Nigeria should lead going forward.

“We also still have appointive positions, we need women to be part of them so that our numbers can go up because when you’re discussing issues that concern us, we will not contribute. We need out numbers to be more so that we can contribute our quota because anything you give a woman, she multiplies it and makes it better than you gave to her.

“I am honoured to stand before you to celebrate News Engineering limited for reaching a milestone of 40years anniversary. This momentous occasion not only marked four decades of dedication and hard work but also highlights the incredible journey that has played a pivotal role in shaping both the media landscape of our nation.”

On her part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of News Engineering Nigeria Limited, Lady Josephine Nwaeze, while speaking to the theme of the event, said: “We sincerely hope that all would be inspired by our experience through these years as you will find stories of perseverance, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence against all odds.

“As we mark this significant stage of our corporate history, we also cast our gaze towards the future, a future that holds the promise of greater achievements and enduring success.

“In this journey, we shall harness the full potential of technology to seize oppor- tunities and explore innova- tions. Our commitment to excellence will drive us to develop and deploy the most relevant structures and architectural frameworks that ensure the sustainability of our legacy.”