Women urged to leverage strengths, talents to break barriers

L—R: Melody Fidel, Director, Mint Industries Limited; Beth Knight, Director Mint Industries Limited; Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, member, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ; Dr. Evelyn Okpanachi, Co-Founder, Royal Leadership Consults, EPR, Director, NHIS; and Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Founder/CEO, Lifecard International Investment, at the WIMBIZ conference in United Kingdom recently

By Kingsley Adegboye

Nigerian women have been urged to leverage their unique strengths and talents to break barriers and drive positive change in their respective fields. They should also see the need for absolute reliance on God and having the right mindset in order to get to the top without connections.

Grace Ofure, a life coach, real estate investment expert and developer, and women’s empowerment advocate, gave this charge at this year’s Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference held at Hilton London Kensington, United Kingdom, recently.

Ofure who is the founder of Lifecard University, and CEO of Lifecard International Investment, has almost two decades of experience in the real estate space and has played a major role in the industry with her innovative and growth-driven strategies.

She has life experiences and practical strategies which she shared at the conference as a panel discussant. Her message on empowerment and self-belief struck a chord with the audience, as she inspired them to aim higher and shatter the glass ceiling.

The event which brought together prominent women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the globe to discuss important issues facing women in the business world afforded the real estate business guru the opportunity to share her life journey and insights on organic wealth creation.

She spoke on resilience and how to break barriers in a world where, according to her, “recognition is only based on connection or god-fatherism” disclosing that, as a trailblazer in her industry, she has made significant contributions to the empowerment of women entrepreneurs and leaders.

Her presence at the conference offered hope and motivation for women striving to excel in their careers and make a difference in their world.

The conference featured distinguished speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that focused on various aspects of women’s leadership and limitless potentials. Ofure’s story stood out for its authenticity, passion, and actionable insights that left a lasting impression on the attendees.

As a wealth creation coach, she helps individuals to create and build sustainable wealth for future generations. Through her digital university, she teaches real estate innovation and literacy programmes seamlessly and strategically. Her students, who are are in excess of 2,000, comprise budding and existing entrepreneurs and investors.