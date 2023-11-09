Woman denies marriage claim, insists she’s divorced from ex-husband

By Henry Ojelu

Mrs. Tega Obukwuko, formerly Mrs. Tega Amanda James has refuted claim that she was still married to Mr. Lucky James, her ex husband.



She said the marriage, which was contracted under the Urhobo Native Law and Custom, had been dissolved and she had moved on happily, contrary to a publication allegedly sponsored by the estranged husband.



In a statement by her counsel, Chief Malcom Omirhobo, entitled, “Tega Amanda is not heartbroken, she has since moved on,” the lawyer described the report as “disparaging, malicious and odious.”



He said: “We have the instruction of our client to clear the air and put the records straight.



“It is true to fact that Mr. James defrauded our client and was remanded at Kirikiri prison Apapa, Lagos and prosecuted at the Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba Lagos State for assault, stealing and obtaining by false pretence via charge number MIK/E/61/22 in which we held watching brief for our client.

“It is also true to fact that our client withdrew the above case based on the plea of her ex-husband and family members for him not to go to jail and more compelling for her was the fact that he just lost his mother.”



He said it was unfortunate that the same man is now bragging and has gone to town peddling falsehood to boost his ego.



According to him, even after withdrawing the case and giving peace a chance, the man further defrauded her of an additional sum of 15million, which prompted her to quit the marriage for good this year, and returned his dowry in accordance with the customs and tradition of Urhobo people.



“In the circumstance, let this serve as public notice that our client is no longer Mr. Lucky James’ wife and has since moved on with her life.



“Our client has since found love somewhere else and will be tying the knot anytime soon, but her parasitic, pathetic ex-husband will not let her be,” he added.